‘Thought it was a joke’: Vir Das on International Emmy nomination

Vir Das was shocked when he first learned that his stand-up comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India’ had been nominated in the comedy segment at the International Emmys this year. Vir Das spoke to Hindustan Times about his initial reaction to the big news and why he believes the nomination is ironic.

He called the Emmys nomination a ‘bid deal’ since there are seldom any awards for which he is nominated in India. He said, ‘For a show about India to be nominated abroad is kind of ironic. Just the nomination means your voice has been heard, your talent has been seen.’

Vir Das explained his initial reaction, ‘I thought it was a joke, this can’t be real. Then my management confirmed the news. It took a while to sink in because an Indian comic has never been nominated before, and especially stand-up comedy has never been nominated, forget Indian or not. Usually, it’s the series which get nominated in that category. I’m up against ‘Call My Agent’, some of the best shows in the world.’

This year’s special is being nominated alongside videos like ‘Call My Agent’, ‘Britain’s Motherland: Christmas Special’, and ‘Colombian series Promesas de Campana’. The International Emmys will be held in person this year and Vir Das is definitely planning on attending. The actor is even considering a brand new Indian designer for his Emmys outfit.

Upon being asked why he decided against choosing an established designer, the comedian replied, ‘ The whole show is about being independent, it’s a self produced show, no glam, no stage, just a random outfit. The show itself was an underdog from India. We didn’t do glam things, no Bollywood backers. Why suddenly abandon that when you’ve been given a huge opportunity to take people along, who’re an underdog like you?’ Tweeted the actor, calling out all the young designers.