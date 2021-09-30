3,325 murder accused arrested under ‘Operation Disarm’

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, police arrested 3,325 murder suspects during ‘Operation Disarm’, which was launched in order to prevent gangsters from carrying out murderous attacks. More than 1,110 knives and seven guns made in the country were seized from them.

Station House officers met with blacksmiths, lathe owners and knife and billhook shop owners. More than 2,500 people attended the meetings held in 579 locations across the state. Most of them assured police of their cooperation in crime prevention.

The Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, has instructed police officers to keep a close watch over units and shops selling knives and machetes in order to prevent the weapons falling into the wrong hands.

According to the DGP, officers should identify the places/units that make knives and machetes. Manufacturers and sellers of weapons like machetes and knives have been instructed to collect information on the buyers, including their address, phone number, and the reason for the purchase. Mr. Babu stated that there should be no sales to unidentified persons for any purpose other than domestic or agricultural use. They should install closed circuit television cameras and should approach the police if they have difficulty installing them. Units and shopkeepers have been asked to notify the local police if suspicious persons are found visiting their premises to purchase weapons. They will be rewarded appropriately, said the DGP.