Why do Indians dry their clothes on balconies? Desis knew why!

It is quite common to see wet clothes hanging on rooftops and balconies in desi households. Although the excruciating heat outside is enough to dry our clothes, foreigners from countries with a cool climate often don’t understand why we hang them outside, since they usually do it inside a dryer. When someone asked on Quora, ‘Why do Indians dry their clothes on their balconies or terraces rather than in the dryer of the washing machine?’, Desis responded with a detailed explanation.

A person named Bhuvana Rameshwar responded to the question by saying that India is a hot, tropical country with the exception of the cold hill stations and rainy seasons. Thus, a washing machine with just a spinner is enough for us to squeeze out the water. In many houses, there isn’t even a washing machine because the washing is done by maids. There are places with a low water supply that find washing machines wasteful.

‘We dry these in the sunlight or in a breezy place, such as on our balconies or terraces. Light and wind give the clothes a freshness that a dryer can’t provide. It is impossible to explain the smell of freshly washed and sun-dried clothes. Sun-drying also kills bacteria. In addition, the world recommends everyone use solar energy to produce electricity and to save electricity,’ he added.

Another answer mentioned how drying clothes in the open is not limited to India or Asia, adding that it is a greener alternative on a global scale. In addition to being a greener alternative, drying clothing in the sun also disinfects clothes, prevents moulds, and has a pleasant scent. The concept of drying clothes outside is environmentally friendly, said several other desis.