9 children die of acute respiratory infection, fever at WB hospital

Siliguri: The deaths occurred at West Bengal’s North Bengal Medical College and Hospital of Siliguri, where an eight-month-old baby from Jalpaiguri district, suffering from fever and acute respiratory infection (ARI), succumbed to its illness. It was the ninth death of a child suffering from the disease.

The NBMCH Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal, Dr. Sanjay Chakraborty, has explained that 27 children were admitted into the paediatric department within 24 hours. Ten of them were diagnosed with ARI, of which three were referred from district hospitals. A total of 56 children were admitted. According to Chakraborty, nine children have died at the hospital from fever and acute respiratory infection (ARI), including one who passed away early yesterday morning.

Read also: Big B shares his old modelling pictures, says ‘Would be so nice to be back to such days’

However, after diagnosing all of these children, no one was found to be COVID-19 positive. The authorities have set up a good number of beds at the hospital for ARI patients, along with other arrangements to deal with the situation, he said. Chakraborty urged parents and guardians to be cautious if their child has a fever, especially those who have low birth weight and other illnesses.

Swapan Roy, a relative of a child admitted to the hospital, raised questions about the treatment, saying the doctors don’t attend to those who have questions. ‘We are too worried about the rising deaths of children,’ he said.