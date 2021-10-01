Big B shares his old modelling pictures, says ‘Would be so nice to be back to such days’

Chandigarh: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys posting on social media regularlyregularly and his throwback photos are always a pleasure to see. Taking his fans back in time, the superstar showed them some never-before-seen pictures from his modelling days. Big B misses the good old days.

There’s a collage of two photos; in one, he is wearing a black velvet blazer with stripped gray pants. In the second, he is wearing tropical pants and a black round-neck t-shirt. With a pair of loafers and a travel bag in his hand, Amitabh Bachchan looks as if he just got back from a beach holiday.

The caption of the picture will melt your heart. As the veteran actor wrote, ‘Would be so nice to be back to such days… but…’

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In addition, he is working on several films. Currently, he is working with Rashmika Mandanna on Goodbye and Brahmastra withRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern and Jhund lined up. In addition, he has signed a multilingual production with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.