Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice cream sticks, asks people for their opinion

When people eat their food with their hands, they typically enjoy it a lot more. When Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a picture of idlis – a dish that is usually eaten with hands – served on ice-cream sticks, internet users were divided.

‘Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar and chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??’ reads his caption shared by Anand Mahindra.

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

It has received over 15,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,400 times. Idlis served on ice-cream sticks has been hailed by many as innovative, yet several others have voiced their displeasure.