Four year old girl raped by 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in a village in Karari town area, Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the girl was playing outside and entered a neighbour’s house. The teenager, who was alone there at the time raped the girl, said the Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma. The Police on Thursday filed an FIR, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The girl has been admitted to the hospital since the incident, her condition is said to be stable. Police officials added that the accused is still absconding, and they are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the culprit.

