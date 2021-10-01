Google Honors Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd Birthday with Doodle

Google celebrated the life and works of actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 92nd birthday with a doodle. In the Tamil film industry, Ganesan was once described as the Marlon Brando of South India. In 1997, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award for cinema.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Ganesan, whose name was synonymous with quality and commercial success in many languages, was much more than just an actor. His impact on popular culture was unbelievable as his hairstyles and clothes immediately became popular.

Despite working in nearly 288 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ganesan maintained a high profile as an actor known for delivering long dialogues and intimate knowledge of Indian mythology. Additionally, he was a trained Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Manipuri dancer.

The late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi recommended him for his initial roles, but he soon found his footing and amazed everyone with his charm.

He had always been interested in acting, and took risks from an early age. In the beginning of his career, he played some negative characters before moving on to mostly positive roles. The rivalry between him and MGR helped both of them achieve new heights in acting.

Sivaji Ganesan passed away in 2001 at the age of 72.