TN Minister stopped at Chennai airport for carrying 2 laptops

Chennai: There is no law prohibiting passengers from carrying more than one laptop in any of the country’s airports, but on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, was detained at the Chennai airport for carrying two laptopsThere is no law prohibiting passengers from carrying more than one laptop in any of the country’s airports, but on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, was detained at the Chennai airport for carrying two laptops. There is no law prohibiting passengers from carrying more than one laptop in any of the country’s airports, but on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, was detained at the Chennai airport for carrying two laptopsLater, a senior airport official explained that the CISF personnel and the Finance Minister had misunderstood each other.

Angered by the stop, the finance minister replied to the security officers that there was no rule prohibiting passengers from carrying more than one laptop at a time. When Thiaga Rajan identified himself as the state Finance Minister, senior airport officials came down and resolved the issue.

According to a senior airport official, the issue was due to a communication gap. CISF officials told that Rajan had been instructed to take the laptops out and put them on the tray for scanning, which is normal procedure. The Minister, on the other hand, thought the security official was saying he could not board the flight with two laptops. Airport officials said the confusion was resolved immediately.

As far as the number of laptops a person can carry as cabin baggage is concerned, there is no restriction. There has been a lot of complaining from passengers that the CISF personnel only speak in Hindi, and many in Tamil Nadu are not aware of the North Indian language. Passengers says that if the CISF posts Tamil-speaking officers at airports, it will be a flyer-friendly move.