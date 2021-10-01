Vicky reveals scar on his face in ‘Sardar Udham’ is real, says he got 13 stitches

In the upcoming film ‘Sardar Udham’, Vicky Kaushal has a scar on his face. Vicky Kaushal has a scar on his face which he revealed is real, despite it appearing to be a prosthetic effect.

At the trailer launch of ‘Sardar Udham’, Vicky revealed that he had injured himself during the filming of ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’. Consequently, he required 13 stitches. Eventually, the injury became a part of Sardar Udham.

Taran Adarsh tweeted in 2019 that Vicky had injured himself while filming ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’. ‘Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence… Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film in #Gujarat… Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek,’ the tweet read. In April 2020, Vicky revealed during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, ‘Met with an accident during Shoot… Hairline Fractured cheek bone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches. Kaafi Haunting.’

‘Sardar Udham’ is based on Udham Singh, a ‘revolutionary’. As a retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, he assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on March 13, 1940, in London. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. Amazon Prime Video will stream the film directly instead of taking it to the theaters.

Apart from ‘Sardar Udham’, Vicky has also been tapped for ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mr. Lele.