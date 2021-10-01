Man falls unconscious after accident, his Apple watch calls emergency services; saved

Singapore: Smartwatches offer many advantages. It can measure your heart rate, check your blood oxygen levels, count your daily steps, and give you routine health and activity updates. Additionally, they can play music, navigate you on roads, and make and receive phone calls. Each day, technology upgrades are allowing them to do more and more. A hit-and-run victim was recently saved after his Apple watch automatically called and alerted emergency services.

After being struck by a van in Singapore, Muhammad Fitri suffered severe injuries. He had fallen off his motorcycle and was lying on the road. His Apple watch switched on the emergency services and alerted them about his precise location and accident before anyone could arrive and check on him. Fitri lost consciousness after the accident. At that time, the Apple watch’s hard-fall detection feature was activated and sent an SOS to Fitri, according to Chinese news outlet Lianhe Wanbao.

A smartwatch feature also detects whether a person is conscious or moving. It is set up to dial the emergency number that is pre-stored in the device if movement or consciousness is not detected.

Bystanders told Fitri’s girlfriend about the accident. At the time of the incident, the streets were quiet and fairly empty, so no one ran to Fitri’s aid immediately. Fortunately, Fitri’s Apple Watch was fully charged. Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted about the accident at 8:20 pm. Fitri was taken from the location to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.