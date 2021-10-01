Gujarat man thrashes CA wife for not giving him her salary; case registered

Ahmedabad: A man thrashed his wife in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for not handing over her wages to him. The 27-year-old woman is a Chartered Accountant (CA) who lives in Ahmedabad’s Nana Chiloda neighbourhood.

According to reports, the woman filed a domestic abuse complaint against her husband on Tuesday. She said in her FIR that he used to steal her entire income and beat her up whenever she resisted. The woman got married to the suspect in August, 2018. Shortly after their marriage, her husband told her to pay him her whole earnings, despite the fact that he worked in a private firm.

The woman further stated that the pair had gone to Botswana to work in January 2019 and her husband had routinely beaten her for money. However, in September of this year, they returned to India owing to his similar conduct of abusing her for money.

As per the source, when her parents arrived at her in-law’s house earlier this week to see her, her husband insulted them and warned them not to come to his house. Following this event, she left his house and went to live with her parents, filing a complaint against him for inflicting pain, criminal intimidation and using abusive remarks, as well as allegations of domestic violence.