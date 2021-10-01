‘INC- Indian National Circus’: AAP leader mocks Congress on Punjab crisis

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha mocked Congress Party, pointing out the political crisis going on in Punjab, ahead of up-coming elections. The AAP leader said that the Congress party has made the Punjab government and administration a circus show, and teased that now INC stands for Indian National Circus.

‘People had voted for Congress with great hope. They had voted for the party to end the loot and corruption of the Akali Dal and Badal family. But today Congress is fighting amongst themselves, and the internal tussle in the party has destroyed the state completely’, Chadha said. ‘In the last four-and-a-half years, the Congress has neither fulfilled a single promise nor has taken any good decision. And now when only a few months are left of this government, they are fighting for the next Chief Minister candidate. A situation of political anarchy has arisen in Punjab Congress’, he added.

Chadha further added that the people of Punjab are convinced that only Aam Aadmi Party can give a good and stable government to the state. The party had already started its campaigning in Punjab, for 2021 polls. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units and free health services for all residents of the state, if they gain power.

