International Coffee Day: 10 amazing health benefits you need to know about coffee!

Coffee is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. It can be consumed in various forms, in a steaming hot cup, or as iced coffee, milkshake or even in the form of ice-creams. This versatility also adds to the popularity of this beverage among people.

International Coffee Day is annually celebrated on 1 October, by the supporter nations of the International Coffee Organization (ICO), coffee associations, and coffee lovers from across the globe. The first International Coffee Day was celebrated on 1 October 2015, stating this to be an opportunity, to promote sustainable coffee practices and to raise awareness for the plight of coffee growers. The day also aims at creating awareness about the innumerable benefits and rich history of the beverage.

The theme of International Coffee Day 2021, announced by the International Coffee Organization will be Coffee’s Next Generation’. It aims at providing access to finance and knowledge, skills development, coaching and training as well as networking, to young people associated within the coffee sector.

Here are some factors that make your cup of coffee, much healthier…

* Boosts your physical performance : Caffeine increases the level of adrenaline in your blood. Adrenaline is your body’s ‘fight or flight hormone, which helps you to prepare for physical action. So having a cup of black coffee about an hour before workout and your performance can improve by 11-12%.

* Helps fight depression and lowers risk of suicide : Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and boosts production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline, which uplifts your mood. Studies prove that two cups of coffee a day can prevent the risk of suicide by 50%.

* Reduces risk of cancers : One study has shown that coffee may drop the risk of developing prostate cancer in men by 20%, and endometrial cancer in women by 25%. Caffeine can also prevent from developing of basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer.

* Reduces risk of stroke : Reasonable consumption of coffee (2–4 cups a day) is linked with lower risk of stroke.

* Reduces risk of Parkinson’s disease : Studies have shown that systematic coffee drinking decreases risk of Parkinson’s disease by 25%. There are also evidences that coffee causes activity in the part of the brain affected by Parkinson’s disease.

* Coffee can help you lose weight : Coffee contains magnesium and potassium, which helps the human body use insulin. This helps in controlling your blood sugar levels, and reducing cravings for sugary treats and snacks.

* Helps you focus and stay alert : Moderate intake of caffeine, 1-6 cups a day, helps you focus and improves your mental alertness.

* Helps you burn fat : Caffeine helps fat cells break down body fat and use it as fuel for training.

* Protects your body : Coffee contains a lot of antioxidants, which work as little warriors fighting and protecting against free radicals within your body.

* Lowers risk of Type II diabetes : Caffeine decreases your insulin sensitivity, and impairs glucose tolerance, and thus reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes.