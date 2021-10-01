‘No date yet, but Jan & Feb 2022’: Ali Fazal on wedding with Richa Chadha

The couple of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is one of the buzziest couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for a while now and there have been rumors about them planning to walk down the aisle. Richa and Ali were supposed to tie the knot this year, but the wedding was postponed because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Though life is eventually getting back on track, there are speculations about when the couple will tie the knot.

According to Ali, the wedding is expected to take place in January or February next year. He also pointed out that although there has been no fixed date set, they will definitely celebrate. ‘In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don’t know the magnitude of it given the Covid-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations. Sorry, I don’t have a date to give. But we are enjoying our time together. She’s been very busy with her work but whatever little time we get we manage to make the most of it,’ he added.

Fukrey 3 will also feature Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will soon share the screen in the film. Richa is also working on Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.