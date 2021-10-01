DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWSFestivals & Events

Religious places reopen in Delhi after 5 months, large gatherings prohibited

Oct 1, 2021, 08:32 pm IST

New Delhi: Fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital remain low, so the Delhi government allowed religious places to reopen on Friday. Religious places in the city must however adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures.

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released new Covid-19 guidelines.

DDMA order permits devotees to enter religious places, but prohibits large gatherings there.

For over five months, since April 19, Delhi’s religious places have been closed to devotees following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of COVID-19.

In light of upcoming festivals, the DDMA also instructed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behavior.

COVID-19 guidelines specify that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies, and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

‘Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,’ the DDMA said in official order.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue until October 15 midnight.

