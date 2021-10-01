Religious places reopen in Delhi after 5 months, large gatherings prohibited

New Delhi: Fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital remain low, so the Delhi government allowed religious places to reopen on Friday. Religious places in the city must however adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures.

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released new Covid-19 guidelines.

– DDMA order permits devotees to enter religious places, but prohibits large gatherings there.

– For over five months, since April 19, Delhi’s religious places have been closed to devotees following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of COVID-19.

– In light of upcoming festivals, the DDMA also instructed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behavior.

– COVID-19 guidelines specify that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies, and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

– ‘Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,’ the DDMA said in official order.

– The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue until October 15 midnight.