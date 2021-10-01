Shah Rukh Khan to play double role in Atlee’s next film: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were reportedly sighted in Pune earlier last month, filming their much-anticipated film together. The two talented actors have teamed up for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming production. While neither the stars nor the director have issued an official statement, the photos have gone popular on social media.

The project has been kept under wraps and no information about it has been released yet. However, significant rumours are circulating that SRK would once again play a dual character in the film, this time as a father and a son. Duplicate, Fan, Don, Paheli, and Ra.One are among the Bollywood films in which the actor has portrayed a double role.

Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani are among the cast members of the film. Later in the filming, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is likely to join them. This isn’t Atlee’s first film with Bollywood actors, Bigil, a Vijay-Nayanthara star vehicle released in Tamil in 2019, had Jackie Shroff as one of the main characters.

Atlee is most known for his 2017 action movie Mersal, which featured Vijay, SR Suryan, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal in a star-studded ensemble.