This ‘weird reason’ explains why the photographer deleted the bride and groom’s wedding photos

An anonymous photographer has gone viral online after sharing a story about how she deleted her friend’s wedding photos because she was denied food at the wedding. A Reddit user wrote that she worked as a dog groomer and posted photos of her clients’ dogs on Facebook and Instagram. A friend who wanted to save money convinced her to take his wedding photos. ‘I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect,’ she said.

Despite agreeing to take photos at her friend’s wedding, things didn’t turn out quite as she expected. As part of the wedding coverage, she drove around with the bride to various locations to document the preparations before arriving at the venue and covering the ceremony and reception. It was during the reception that the groom’s expectations for her rubbed the photographer the wrong way.

‘I started around 11 am and was due to finish around 7:30 pm,’ she recalls. ‘Around 5 pm food was being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be [the] photographer; in fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table. I was getting tired and at that point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It was also unbelievably hot: the venue was in an old veteran’s legion and it was like 110°F and there was no AC, she said.

A final exchange with the groom caused the photographer to take the extreme step. She explains, ‘I told the groom I had to go for 20 minutes to get some food and drink. There’s no open bar or anything, I can’t even get water and my two water bottles are long empty. He tells me I need to either be [the] photographer or leave without pay,’ the post read.

She was annoyed by the poor treatment and asked him if he was sure. Upon hearing ‘yes’, she deleted all of the photographs from the day in front of him and left. ‘If I were to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for five minutes,’ the user added.