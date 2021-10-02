6 things to get home this Navratri for good luck and prosperity

Navratri 2021 is just around the corner. Yes, this year the festival of dance, dandia, and devotion starts on October 7. The nine-day festival is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, each of whom is worshipped on each of the nine days. This festival lasts nine nights and is celebrated with more devotion and fervor regardless of the reason for its celebration. In the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival falls during the month of Ashvin. The holiday will be observed from Monday, October 7th, to Friday, October 15th.

There are many beliefs and traditions associated with this festival. While some believe in starting something new, others believe in buying something new. In honor of these sacred days, there are some things you should bring home to bring good luck and prosperity to your house. By doing this not just will Mahalakshmi bless you but you will also feel positivity around you.

1. Tulsi (Basil)

It is believed that this plant is a spiritual healer. It is worshipped as the avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. In Hindu households, it is commonly planted in the courtyard. If it’s not there, plant it during Navratri in the East or North-East corner of your house. Light a ghee deepak and pray there every day. You will be blessed with prosperity and wealth by Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Kela (Banana)

Banana plant is considered very auspicious by Vastu and some sacred scriptures and is believed to be a habitation place for deities. It should be planted in the north-east direction. Every Thursday, mix milk with water and pour it over the plant while chanting mantras. You will be freed from your economic stagnation.

3. Bargad leaf (Banyan leaf)

According to legend, God Krishna rested under the Bargad tree. Sacred scriptures say that Vedic hymns are its leaves. Bring a leaf of bargad and, after cleaning it with gangajal, draw a swastika on it with ghee and haldi any day during Navratri. Worship it daily at the puja place. All your problems will be solved in a short time.

4. Harshringaar (Night flowering Jasmine)

This is a fragrant flower opening at dusk and finishing at dawn. It is the result of Samudra manthan. Leaves of this plant are used in ayurvedic and homeopathic remedies. Bringing this plant into the house during Navratri brings prosperity. Wrapping a part of this plant in red cloth with your money will increase wealth.

5. Shankhpushpi

It’s a magical herb that can be used from roots to tips. The flowers resemble shankhs or conches. Sanskrit names it Mangalyakushuma, meaning to bring good fortune and health. Bring root of it during Navratri. Keeping it in a silver box near your wealth will solve all the problems related to money.

6. Dhatura

It’s poisonous in all its species, also known as the devil’s trumpet. Shiva worshippers use it in rituals and prayers. It is auspicious during Navratri to bring roots of Dhatura into the house. Wrapped in a red cloth with chanting mantras, it is worshipped. All the problems will be removed.