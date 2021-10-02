Disproportionate assets: Vigilance suggests detailed probe against KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau recommended the state government for a detailed inquiry against KPCC president K Sudhakaran, based on the complaint against him, for allegedly holding disproportionate assets. The Vigilance had submitted its report to the government against the Kannur MP, after conducting preliminary investigation on the matter.

The primary enquiry report was prepared based on the complaint filed by Sudhakaran’s former driver Prasanth Babu. The vigilance wing has also sought legal advice for registering a case against Sudhakaran as he is a Member of Parliament.

Prasanth filed the complaint in July 2021 that K Sudhakaran had moved Rs 34 crores to his personal account. The money was collected for the K Karunakaran Memorial Charitable Trust to take over Chirakkal Rajas High School. The complaint said that he defrauded crores over Kannur Edu-Park as well, and demanded to look into the source of money for building Sudhakaran’s house which costs Rs. 6 crores.

Also read: Kerala Govt sanctions permission to kill troublesome wild boars

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said that he is not a tainted politician, and is ready to face any probe by any agency demands. ‘I am not a tainted politician. I am ready to face any probe. Let any investigation agency probe the case. Even I want somebody to probe the matter so that I can prove to the people that I have not done any wrong,’ Sudhakaran explained to the media. He added that Babu, his former driver, was employed only for a few days as a temporary appointment