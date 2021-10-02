Kerala government allows cinema theaters to reopen

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has relaxed several Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state according to the guidelines put forth by the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after a review meeting .

As per the new guidelines, cinema theaters and indoor auditoriums will be allowed to reopen from October 25. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter these places. Theatres and auditoriums can function with 50% seating capacity. 50 people will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals.

Also Read: ‘Man-made flood’: Mamata Banerjee accuses Jharkhand for flood in Bengal

Colleges in the state will reopen for classes from October 18. Only vaccinated staff and students will be allowed to enter the colleges.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday reported 13,217 new Covid-19 cases and 121 deaths. The overall infection tally has reached at 47,07,936 and the death toll to 25,303.