‘Man-made flood’: Mamata Banerjee accuses Jharkhand for flood in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that .if the dams in Jharkhand were dredged then West Bengal would not have faced a flood. She accused that Jharkhand and Damodar Valley Corporation were responsible for the flood in the state.

‘This is a man-made flood. I will request Jharkhand to prepare a plan in consultation with us. Will request the Centre to prepare a master plan to prevent recurrence of floods. Had the dams in Jharkhand been dredged, Bengal would not have faced such a situation’, said West Bengal Chief Minister after visiting the flood hitted areas. Mamata Banerjee also said that she will urge the Union government to prepare a master plan to prevent floods.

The Damodar Valley Corporation had released around 275,000 cusecs of water since Friday as Jharkhand witnessed extremely heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab. Mamata Banerjee accused that the DVC did not inform the West Bengal government about this.

Mamata Banerjee visited flood affected areas of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly in the state. Around 4 lakh people were evacuated and 2 lakh people were taken to relief camps in the state. 8 army columns have been deployed in three districts – 3 columns in Paschim Bardhaman, 3 in Hooghly and 2 in Howrah to face the situation. 50 rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF were working in the affected areas.