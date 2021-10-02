Navratri Pooja: Instructions for performing it at home

Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm world over. Navratri or ‘Nine auspicious nights’, is held to commemorate the goddesses Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi. During these nine auspicious days, people fast, perform spiritual rituals and pray with great devotion. Since these are holy days, it is important to know the rituals and customs one should follow during Navratri.

Here’s what you need for performing Navratri Pooja (Pooja Vidhi):

Idol or picture of Goddess Durga

A red dupatta to offer the deity. People also offer saree to the Goddess.

Hindu sacred book: Durga Saptshati

Sandalwood

Coconut

Roli, which is also referred to as red sacred red powder used for tilak

Ganga water in kalash (picture). If you don’t have Ganga water, take plain water

Fresh mango leaves. Use them after washing

Supari (Areca nuts)

Paan (Betel leaves)

Cloves

Cardamom

Incense sticks

Fresh flowers to offer the deity

Fresh fruits

Some sweets like ‘laddoo’

Kumkum (vermilion)

Gulal

Fresh grass

Moli, which is red sacred thread

Raw rice

How to perform the pooja:

Navratri Pooja should be performed early in the morning. To perform this ritual, one must get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Navratri Pooja should be performed early in the morning. Make your home pious by scattering ‘Gangajal’ around. Light the ‘Akhand Jyoti’. If one lights the Akhand Jyoti, one must keep in mind that the home should not be left vacant, at least one person must remain at home at all times till Poojas are over. At least one person must remain at home after this. On the left side of the deity, keep the ‘Akhand Jyoti’, and on the right side, keep some incense sticks. All rituals should be performed with great devotion. Before beginning your prayers, blow the shahankh or ring the bell.

‘Kalash Sathapna’

After performing ‘Akhand Jyoti’, you should now perform the ‘Kalash Sathapna’ ritual. Place the Kalash filled with water or Ganga water near the deity and put some mango leaves in it. Place a coconut over the leaves. The coconut should be wrapped in red cloth and tied with moli (red sacred thread). Offer sandalwood powder followed by fresh grass after placing kalash and coconut. Offer a red saree or red dupatta to the Goddess and place some fresh flowers. Offer ‘paan’ leaf with 1 clove on it and those who are married should offer two ‘paan’ leaves. Begin to pray by lighting incense. Chant the following mantra:

“Om aing hreeng kleeng chamundaya vichche namah”

If you are performing ‘havan’, chant this mantra and give ‘aahuti’ 11 times.

( Havan is a sacred purification ritual that is performed in households as well as work places and shops by chanting mantras and worshipping different Gods and Goddesses. There is a hallowed fire in the center and the priest and family members sit around it. It is a part of the ritual of a Havan or Homa to invoke the Divine by paying offerings to the Fire God – Agni. People offer sacred puja items like lotus seeds, fruits, flowers, sandal chips, honey, ghee, exotic herbs and more to the Havana Kund (sacrificial fire). You can organize a Havan at your home, office or at a Temple)

Finally, you can offer sweets that you’ve kept as ‘prasad’. Sing ‘Kshama Prarthana’ after distributing prasad. Refer to the 13th chapter in Durga Saptshati. Here is the mantra…

Aparadha sahasrani kriyanthe aaharnisam maya,

Daso aayamithi maam mathwa kshamaswa parameshwari. || 1 ||

Aavajanam na janami, na janami visarjanam,

Poojam chaiva na janami, kshamyatham Parameshwari. || 2 ||

Manthraheenam, kriyaheenam, Bhakthiheenam, Sureswari,

Yath poojitham maya devi paripoornam thadasthuthe. || 3 ||

Aaparadha satham kruthwa jagadambethi cho ucharath,

Yaam gathim samvapnothe na thaam brahmadaya suraa. || 4 ||

Saparadhosmi saranam prathasthvam jagadambike,

Idhanee manu kampyoham Yadecchasi thada kuru., || 5 ||

Agnana smrutherbranthya yanyoonam adhikam krutham.

Thath sarva kshamyadham devi praseedha parameshwari. || 6 ||

Kameshwari jaganmatha sachidananda vigrahe,

Grahanarchameemam preethya praseeda parameshwari. || 7 ||

Now conclude the Puja and pray for happiness, prosperity, peace and blessings for your friends and family.