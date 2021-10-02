UK will receive fuel from the British army from Monday: Government

The shortage of tanker drivers in the UK has prompted the government to bring in the British Army to deliver petrol throughout the country now. The news spread like wildfire a few days ago. It has come to light that tanker drivers are facing restrictions to get entry visas in the United Kingdom, which may result in a shortage of drivers and a shortage of fuel.

As soon as the locals heard this, they went to the nearest petrol pumps to fill up their tankers. Consequently, fuel shortages have occurred. For the UK to ease out that situation, the British Army will step in from Monday to support the government’s plan and help fill in for the shortage of HGV drivers.

As part of the government’s wider action to relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers, nearly 200 military tankers personnel, 100 of whom are drivers, will be deployed from Monday, the government said in a news release on Friday. In the country, car drivers and motorists have queued up for their tanks to be filled. In several parts of England, this has also led to violent clashes between the locals at petrol pumps.

According to business minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the situation at the pumps is slowly improving due to the efforts of the industry over the past week. The officials also noted that this selected military personnel were put on standby when the situation got out of control and had received training in the interim to handle the situation. ‘There is no shortage of fuel in UK and people could buy fuel as normal’, he stated.

Steven Barclay, minister of energy, said, ‘Our government has taken decisive action to address the short-term disruption to our supply chains and in particular the flow of fuel to forecourts’. In response to these interventions, fuel is now delivered to forecourts rather than sold, preventing petrol stations from closing and allowing queues to grow smaller. Meanwhile, the meat industry has expressed concerns about a shortage of truck drivers this year, which will result in shortages of Christmas food.