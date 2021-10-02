‘Plastic waste turns into food coupons’ : Thanks to a new NGO

Many organizations have already started the war against plastic by educating and energizing their members to reduce their plastic footprint. Among the battles being fought in this war is by Waste Warriors, an NGO based in Uttarakhand, which has collaborated with a local mall in Dehradun to launch a two-day awareness campaign. In exchange for bringing in household plastic waste, people will receive food coupons from the mall’s food court.

Approximately 30 metric tons of plastic waste are generated in Dehradun every day, according to a report. A large portion of this burgeoning production of plastic is single-use plastics (SUP). As a result of multiple development projects and a massive influx of residents, the scenario developed.

Through the use of food as an incentive, Waste Warriors aim to collect plastic waste that can be upcycled, recycled, or processed. In addition, the NGO aims to make people aware of the benefits of segregating wet and dry waste. Segregation sites are set up in Harrawala and Jakhan, where people can bring their waste and learn about the benefits of segregating their waste.

Read more: The Pakistani Army is operating in the Chinese PLA’s Western and Southern Theater Command: Intel

As Waste Warriors continues to think of creative ways to impart waste management knowledge to people at a cellular level, they keep coming up with mechanisms that are both incentivizing and innovative. At the Dehradun Zoo, the NGO installed a table and a bench made entirely from recycled Tetra pack cartons. The installation was created to raise awareness of the importance of waste segregation and recycling. They also performed a street play near the benches made by Tetra-pack.