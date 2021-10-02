UP CM gifts coin used in Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan to Kangana, actress shares pic

Lucknow: Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official house in Lucknow on Friday. After completing the Moradabad schedule of her film Tejas, the actress landed in the capital city of Uttar Prades. She expressed gratitude to the state government for assisting her film crew. Kangana Ranaut was also named the brand ambassador of the One District One Product Programme by the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the National Award-winning actress shared a series of photographs with the BJP politician and wished him success in the forthcoming UP Assembly Elections 2022. She stated that Adityanath gave her a penny, which was used at the bhumi pujan ritual at Ram Mandir.

‘I thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming election. I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath. May your reign continues Maharaj Ji,’ Kangana wrote. The actress also posted a video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handing her the coin.

See the video here: Kangana shared a video of UP CM Adityanath gifting her the coin

On the work front, Ranaut was most recently featured in the film ‘Thalaivii’, which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Last month, the film starring Arvind Swamy, Nassar, and Raj Arjun was released in theatres. ‘Dhaakad,’ ‘Manikarnika Returns,’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ are just a few of Kangana’s upcoming films. She’s also working on a film under her own label.