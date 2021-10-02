Will shut down casinos if elected to power in Goa: Shiv Sena MP

The Shiv Sena on Friday said that it will run for 22 to 25 seats in Goa without forming a pre-election coalition. Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut vowed during a news conference that if elected, the party will shut down the state’s casinos.

In response to the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party entrance into Goan politics, Raut claimed the coastal state is seeing a political carnival. ‘Have heard that TMC is also fighting the polls in Goa. The political parties from Delhi and West Bengal are contesting in Goa. So many leaders are switching sides. What we are currently witnessing in Goa is a political carnival,’ Raut said.

When asked about his party’s chances, Raut said the Shiv Sena is emotionally and culturally tied to Goa and has a solid base there. Due to its strong base in the state, Raut believes Sena will be able to win a majority of seats.

Regarding any possible partnerships with Congress like Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut stated that the politics of the two states are not the same. Sena made a number of pledges, one of which was to shorten the working hours of Goa’s female police officers.

Raut, on the other hand, claims that Sena’s election approach would not split opposition votes.

The Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are gearing up to give the BJP a stiff battle in Goa’s polls, which are scheduled for February next year. Goa’s veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro said that the TMC will run for all 40 assembly seats under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s leader and Delhi’s mayor, has also pledged free electricity for up to 300 units per month and 80 percent jobs for residents if his party is elected to power.