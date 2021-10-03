Class 10 student stabs senior to death for misbehaving with his mother

New Delhi: A student of 11th grade was brutally stabbed to death by a Class 10 student, for allegedly misbehaving with the mother of accused, in Delhi. The incident took place on October 1 in front of a government school in Tehkhand in the Okhla region of south-east Delhi, while both students were in school uniform.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused were students of the same government school. It is reported that, the Class 11 student had used abusive words for the mother of Class 10 student, some time back. After this, the Class 10 student demanded him to apologise to his mother for the act, but the deceased student refused. Enraged by this, the accused stabbed him with a knife.

The incident was first spotted by a police team in front of the school while patrolling. The 17-year-old victim had three stab injuries and was rushed to hospital, but died later. The police have apprehended the accused student, and initiated action under the juvenile law.