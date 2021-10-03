CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Vijayanagar as 31st District of Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Vijayanagar as the 31st district of the state on Saturday. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for 56 developmental projects worth Rs 337 crore on the occasion, where former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other special invitees were present.

As part of the inauguration, CM said that he has sanctioned the construction of a 250 bed hospital in the district, and the construction work would begin soon. Bommai also declared that Heli-tourism will be promoted in the district, so that people would be able to visit the district by Helicopters.

The formation of the new district was announced by former CM Yediyurappa on February 8, 2021. Anand Singh, minister for Tourism had been in the forefront of the struggle to carve out the new district, which includes majority areas from the Bellary district. The new district comprises of 6 taluks which including the World Heritage site Hampi.

The state government has appointed Anirudh Shravan as the deputy commissioner and Dr K. Arun as the Superintendent of Police two days back. The state government has organised two day celebrations wherein national artists, singers are being invited to perform to commemorate the historical moment. The stages are reminiscent of the grandeur of the historic Vijayanagar kingdom, and Hampi architecture have been set up.

