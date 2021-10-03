Cyclone Shaheen: Flash flood hits Oman: Video

Muscat: Oman was hit by flash floods due to Cyclone Shaheen. The streams and ravines in Oman are overflowing due to heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone.

The Oman News Agency updated that the winds will intensify further as the cyclone reaches near the coastline of the country. As per the latest updates, the eye of the storm is about 60km from Muscat and it is carrying winds of 120kph or more. The cyclone will probably land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the industrial port city of Sohar.

The national emergency committee in Oman has updated that the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm region east of Muscat. Till now more than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.

Oman earlier rescheduled flights to and from Muscat International Airport until further notice. Oman Air has rescheduled flights to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Salalah, Dar Es Salam and Duqum.