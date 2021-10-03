Gulf country revises entry rules for passengers from ‘Red List’ countries including India

Doha: Qatar has revised the entry rules for passengers coming from countries included in the ‘Red List’ including India. The new rules will come into effect from October 6. The countries included in the ‘Red List’ are the following- India, Philippines, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kenya and Sudan.

As per the revised entry rules, fully vaccinated passengers must undergo a 2-day quarantine. They must also take a RT-PCR test and antibody test within 36 hours of arriving in Qatar. Those vaccinated at Qatar must only take RT-PCR test.

Children aged under 12 can enter the country with fully vaccinated parents. Children aged above 12 must be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated residents will be also allowed to enter the country. But they must undergo 7-day hotel quarantine and must take a RT-PCR test on the sixth day of arrival.