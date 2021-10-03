Mamata wins Bhabanipur hands down – with record margins

Kolkota: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-elections by a record margin of 58,832 votes, bettering her own record of 2011. BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has accepted the defeat but said that Mamata didn’t get the 1 lakh vote margin she had claimed.

There were 21 rounds of counting of votes in the constituency. Mamata Banerjee , representing Trinamool Congress, bagged 84,709 votes while Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP got 26,320 votes.

Mamta Banerjee thanked the people of Bhabanipur after the results were declared. ‘I thank you all. Sisters, brothers, mothers, everyone from India. In 2016, I had seen that I got fewer votes in some wards. 46% of the population is non-Bengali and everyone has voted for me. I am happy that the people of Bhabanipur have shown faith in me. I am indebted to the people of Bhabanipur’, she said.

Tibrewal has written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, seeking preventive measures in connection with possible post-poll violence after results are declared. In the letter, Priyanka Tibrewal has sought for stringent measures by the Kolkata police to prevent any kind of violence, post declaration of bye-poll result.

Referring to the incidents of violence that took place in West Bengal, following declaration of result of state assembly polls in May, Priyanka Tibrewal said, ‘taking the ghastly scenario into reference, I, as a candidate for this by-election, humbly request you give a strict order to all the government enforcement departments to take extreme precautionary measures so that no innocent life is lost, no sexual crime is committed, nobody is left homeless, no incident of arson is recorded and we live in a peaceful environment whatever may be the result on the 3rd October, 2021.’

The Bhabanipur constituency, which was formed in 2011 after delimitation, has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since its initiation. Mamata Banerjee’s residence Kalighat, falls under this constituency. Banerjee, who lost the assembly elections to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, sought re-election from Bhabanipur to retain her chief ministership in Bengal.

