Man rapes neighbour’s dog; owner records act as evidence in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 67-year-old man in Haryana’s Gurugram was arrested over the accusation of raping his neighbor’s dog. The incident occurred in Gurugram’s Sohna neighbourhood, where the man was accused of sexually assaulting the female dog after getting her into his home.

The accused Suresh was detained after the business owner filed a complaint against him. The dog’s owner, Mukesh has two canines, one male and the other female. When the owner realised one of his dogs had gone missing on September 28, he went out in search of it.

He could hear her barking from afar and chose to follow the sound, which brought him to Suresh’s house. When he arrived at the residence, he noticed Suresh having sexual relations with his female dog and decided to record it for proof.

As the news spread, the accused attempted to defend himself, claiming that the allegations were baseless. The owner, on the other hand, showed the proof on his phone. Mukesh went ahead and filed a case with the local police the next day, as well as submitting the evidence against Suresh. Suresh was arrested under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by the police.