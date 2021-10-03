Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in January

There is a new release date for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’. The movie, which was originally intended for Diwali release, is set to be released in the first week of January. The makers of the most awaited film announced on Saturday that it will now be released on January 7. ‘Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide,’ Ram Charan wrote alongside a new poster featuring him in a police avatar alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

It’s interesting to note that ‘RRR’ will be released a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Alia Bhatt appears in the lead role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is set to release on January 6.

RRR’s creators announced earlier this month that although the film will be ready by October, it will only be released ‘when the world cinema markets are up and running.’ ‘Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October ’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed,’ the makers wrote in a tweet.

It was announced earlier this year that Netflix and ZEE5 would be streaming SS Rajamouli’s film, ‘RRR’. After its theatrical release, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will be viewed on ZEE5, while its Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish versions will be viewed on Netflix. ‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also marks Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s regional debuts.