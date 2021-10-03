State government bans packaged mineral water from January 1

Gangtok: The Sikkim state government has banned sale, distribution and use of packaged drinking water in the state. The ban will come into effect from January 1, 2022. This was announced by Chief Minister PS Tamang.

The Chief Minister said that the state is rich with natural resources that provide fresh and good quality drinking water. He said that after the ban the people will opt for water from natural resources, which is far healthier than that available in plastic bottles.

He asked all traders in the state to deplete the existing stock of mineral water bottles within the three months’ time given. Chief Minister who was accompanied by Governor Ganga Prasad during a cleanliness drive, said that the state government is taking steps to stop the supply of packaged drinking water from outside.

Earlier the popular tourist destination in the state , Lachen had already banned packaged water bottles.