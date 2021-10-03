Tata Motors to start bookings for its latest mini SUV ‘Tata punch’ from October 4: Know features and price

Mumbai: Tata Motors announced that it will start bookings for its mini SUV ‘Tata Punch’ from October 4. People can book the SUV by paying Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000 at select dealers of Tata Motors. The money will be refunded if the booking is canceled.

Tata Punch is the first mini SUV to be launched by Tata Motors. It will be unveiled tomorrow. Viewers who are interested can watch the event on the company’s official YouTube channel.

As per reports, the new SUV will be powered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which will produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power. The Punch is likely to come in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

The SUV also features a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop. Safety features could include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.