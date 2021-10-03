‘We’re afraid of a batsman like him’: Sanju Samson heaps praises on CSK player

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson heaps praises on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, congratulating him on scoring his maiden century in Indian Premiere League. Rajastan had won yesterday’s match against Chennai by seven wickets, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, keeping their play-off hopes alive.

‘Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad, we’re afraid of a batsman like him. Really a lot of respect to him. We aren’t thinking too far ahead, one match at a time,’ Samson said during the post-match presentation. He also appreciated youngsters from his own team, ‘We are aware of the abilities of our youngsters, that’s why we get disappointed when we lose matches. Our openers finished off the game in the PP, Jaiswal was superb, hopefully, he’ll make it big’, he added.

Yashasvi scored 50 from 21 balls while Shivam Dube slammed 64 off 42 as Rajasthan Royals reach 190 in with 15 balls to spare to defeat the top standing team in the league. However, Rituraj’s century hogged the limelight of the day, which he hit with a massive sixer, when he was on 95 and got the strike on the fifth ball of the last over.

