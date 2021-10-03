‘What happens between husband, wife is personal’: Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya’s split

Following the separation announcement of his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued a statement. Taking to Twitter, he said that she would always be dear to the family.

‘With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,’ he wrote.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split earlier in the day via their Instagram accounts. In a joint statement, they said they will continue to share a ‘special bond’ while pursuing their own paths. They announced their separation less than a week before their fourth wedding anniversary.

‘To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,’ Samantha’s post read.

Read also: Man dressed like a ninja attacks US special forces officers with sword; tased

Chaitanya and Sam, who acted together in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili, got married in October 2017. Their break-up rumours started after she dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. In addition, she was nowhere to be found in the pictures taken at the recent success party of his film, Love Story, adding fuel to the fire.