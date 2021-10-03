Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came up blaming a ‘Bollywood Superstar’ behind the split of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, after they had announced their separation. Kangana also expressed her opinion about a rise in divorce cases in today’s time, saying that ‘divorce culture is growing’.

‘Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before’, Kangana penned in her Instagram story.

In her another story, she accused that the divorce happened after Chaitanya came in close contact with Bollywood’s ‘divorce expert’. ‘This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert…has ruined many women and children lives is now guiding light and agony aunt…so it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item we all know who I am talking about’, Kangana claimed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, confirmed their decision to part ways, through their social media handles, on Saturday. The couple, who were married for over four years, announced their decision through an official statement, shared on respective social media handles. Chaitanya, the son of South veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, on the sets of their 2010 film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and started dating soon after. The actors had worked together in films like ‘Manam’, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ , ‘Majili’ and ‘Autonagar Surya’.

