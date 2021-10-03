World’s largest khadi tricolour flag installed in Leh; weighs 1000kg

New Delhi: The world’s largest Khadi National Flag was unfurled in Leh, Ladakh on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and it was inaugurated by RK Mathur, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

The 225-foot-long and 150-foot-wide tricolour weighs roughly 1,000 kilograms. Speaking at the ceremony, the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor stated: ‘Gandhi Ji had said that our flag is a symbol of unity, humanity, and a sign accepted by everyone in the country. It’s a symbol of greatness for the country. In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers.’

The soldiers in Leh hoisted the flag, which was created by the Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC). Army officials including Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present at the ceremony. Indian Air Force helicopters were seen flying above the event location in Leh in a video posted by ANI, saluting and honouring the national flag.

#WATCH | 150 troops of Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the world’s largest Indian National flag made of khadi to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

It is a moment of great pride for ?? that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat! pic.twitter.com/cUQTmnujE9 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2021

At least 150 soldiers from the Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the flag to the summit of a hill near Leh, which is almost 2,000 feet above sea level. The troops took two hours to reach the top. Several politicians and ministries took to Twitter to celebrate the unfurling of Leh’s largest Khadi Tiranga.