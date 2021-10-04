State government extends Covid restrictions till October 19

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government extended the ongoing Covid restrictions in the state till October 19. The government announced that the Covid-19 curfew will come into effect in the state from October 5th, 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until October 19th.

As per the new guidelines issued, weddings can be conducted in halls with 50% capacity. But for this the organizers must get permission from the district administration. Fully vaccinated attendees are exempted from showing a Covid-19 negative certificate. But those without vaccination certificate must show a Covid-19 negative report not older than 72 hours.

Government offices will be allowed to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments can remain open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks are permitted to open with 50% capacity. Tourists without vaccination certificate must submit a Covid-19 negative report taken within 72 hours to enter the state. All passengers must also register in the http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

Meanwhile, 5 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday. New cases were reported in the Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Udham Singh Nagar districts.