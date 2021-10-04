Aamir Khan trolled for promoting anti-Hindu views

Aamir Khan is frequently in the headlines, both for his personal life and career. He is currently making news for a commercial on Ceat Tyres that was recently released. Aamir Khan, who is regarded as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has been instrumental in generating a debate on this and people are currently condemning not just this tyre manufacturer, but also the actor for his social media commercial.

People are labelling Aamir Khan as anti-Hindu after seeing the ad in which the actor is urging people not to light fireworks on the road. People are now outraged by Aamir Khan’s request, and the hashtag #Boycott_hinduphobic_CEAT is trending on social media.

Reacting to the ad, one user commented, ‘Aamir Khan is anti-Hindu, Bollywood and especially Khan actors are targeting Hindu festivals, but we Hindus want his films.’ Another one pointed out, ‘The road is not for fireworks once a year, dancing for marriages but for offering namaz five times a day. CEAT tires you should shame.’A netizen wrote, ‘Harsh Goenka himself is Hinduphobic. First of all, we all need to unite.’ While targeting the owner of CEAT Tyres, Harsh Goenka, one user added, ‘I will change the tires of this company and ask others to do the same.’