Anti-RSS remarks: FIR registered against lyricist Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Maharashtra police on Monday, filed an FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar, over his alleged remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The case was registered on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey, at the Mulund police station, under defamation charges.

The controversy happened, following an interview given by the 76-year-old lyricist, where he drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists. After the reference, the lawyer sent a legal notice to Akhtar, for allegedly making ‘false and defamatory’ remarks against the RSS, seeking an apology. Dubey claimed in his notice that Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

‘The First Information Report has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation),’ an official from Mulund police station said. ‘I had earlier sent a legal notice to Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint’, Santhosh Dubey explained about the case.