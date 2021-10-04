‘Congress has no president’ is a lie: Kharge on Kapil Sibal’s remark

Kalaburagi: Congress politician Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, blasted Kapil Sibal for claiming that the party does not have a president and said that ‘if there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year.’

In response to political wrangling inside the ruling Congress party in Punjab earlier on Wednesday, senior politician Kapil Sibal said that the Congress party lacked a president. ‘In our party, there is no president so we don’t know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don’t know,’ he said.

Kharge called the allegation fake and said that every political party had its own squabbles and the fact that the party is currently through a political crisis is not surprising. He further added that they will overcome the problems and re-establish their strength in the near future.

Kharge went on to say that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now working extremely hard. ‘I suggest that the other leaders of the party should support our president and Rahul Gandhi to strengthen the party,’ he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar slammed Sibal’s remarks, saying that he was pointing fingers at the party at a time when it needed support.