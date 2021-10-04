‘I was not in the car’: Ajay Mishra rejects allegations on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, lashes against agitating farmers

Lucknow: Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, rejects allegations over his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incidents on Sunday, claiming that he was not present at the place, when the issues happened.

‘I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event. The programme that was happening was an ancestral one. It has been going on for around 35 years… We have a tradition that when we have guests, we send two-three vehicles to receive them… the Mahindra Thar was my vehicle, one of our workers had a Toyota Fortuner and there was a smaller car’, Mishra claimed in an interview given to NDTV.

‘It’s not correct that the Fortuner mowed down farmers. The truth is that our worker went to receive the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister. The Thar SUV that was in the front was attacked with sticks and stones. The driver Hari Om was injured or may have died in that attack. The car lost its balance and overturned. That’s how these two people who are being called farmers must have been injured’, Mishra added.

Union Minister’s son also lashed against the agitating farmers, and blamed that the fault lies with the people who are leading the farmers’ organisation. He accused that the people who did such things cannot be called farmers, adding that India’s farmers are not so heartless and cruel. He noted that India is a democracy, where everyone has the right to have their say and wave their flag, but peacefully.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt announces 45 lakh ex-gratia, Govt job for kin of dead farmers, Ex HC judge to head the probe