‘I was whiling away time, my father got us married’: Randhir on Babita

When he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor revealed that he was doing ‘timepass’ when he was in a relationship with his former wife Babita Kapoor. Then, their parents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, stepped in and arranged their marriage.

As a part of Kapil Sharma’s discussion with Randhir, he asked him about Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye from Kal Aaj Aur Kal, where Babita also appears. The song features the line ‘shaadi ka iraada hai (I want to marry you)’. As Kapil asked if it was his own demand, Randhir replied, ‘Meri demand pehle bani hui thi (I already wanted to marry her).’

Randhir confirmed that Raj and the Kapoor family were aware of his relationship with Babita. ‘Main timepass kiye jaa raha tha. He was like, ‘Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi?’ (I was whiling away time. My father asked if I had any intention of getting married),’ he said. Randhir quipped that he did plan to marry Babita, but Raj asked, ‘Jab woh buddhi ho jayegi shaadi karega usse (Will you marry her when she gets old)?’ Randhir said that his parents proposed to Babita on his behalf.

After the release of Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971. They have two daughters, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He moved into his parents’ home in 1988.

The couple is still legally married even though they are separated. He said in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017 that she remains a ‘crucial part’ of his life and that they do not intend to get divorced, as neither has plans to get married again.

Randhir also discussed what went wrong between him and Babita. ‘She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?’ he said.