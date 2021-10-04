Monkey snatches towel with Rs 1 lakh from MP man

Bhopal: Police said a monkey stole a wrapped towel containing Rs 1 lakh cash from an autorickshaw that sat stuck in a traffic jam on a narrow road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, causing money to fall over passersby.

According to the police, the incident happened on September 30 in broad daylight in Katav Ghat area while the man carrying the cash was riding in an autorickshaw with two others. ‘When the three came out of the vehicle to peer ahead and find out what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey took away a towel in which Rs 1 lakh cash was wrapped. It shook the towel after climbing up a tree, spreading currency notes all around. The owner managed to collect Rs 56,000, while the rest got lost,’ said Majholi police station chief Sachin Singh.

The police said there were no CCTV cameras in the area that could identify who stole the rest of the money. Consequently, no case was filed as only monkeys were involved in the incident. Additionally, the official stated that people often feed monkeys in the area, and they sometimes even enter vehicles.

Police chief of Singhrampur police station Dharmendra Upadhyay said complainant Mohammad Ali, a resident of Katangi, went there first but was referred to Majholi police station.