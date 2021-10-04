112-yr-old from Spain becomes world’s oldest living man, has 22 great-grandchildren

Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, the oldest living person (male) in Spain, turned 112 years old and 211 days old on 10th September 2021.

In accordance with Guinness World Records, Saturnino was born in Puente Castro (a neighborhood of León in the northwest of Spain) on 11 February 1909, although he celebrated his birthday just a little earlier, on 8 February. When asked about his longevity, the 112-year-old said it’s all about ‘a quiet life’.

Saturnino, who stands at 4.92 feet tall, says his short height was the reason he escaped fighting in the Spanish Civil War, which began in 1936. While the war was raging, he lived a quiet life with his wife and continued to work as a shoemaker.

He has been a passionate football fan for years and even co-founded a local team, Puente Castro. He is a supporter of the club Cultural Leonesa, one of the big clubs. Puente Castro honored him as the oldest living member of the club two years ago.

Saturnino and Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez had seven daughters and a son who sadly died as a child. Currently, the 112-year-old man is looked after by one of his daughters and his son-in-law. He has 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 112-year-old has been unable to meet his family for the last 18 months. But he celebrated his 112th with family and friends.