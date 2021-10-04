Identical twins – the mystery solved by Dutch scientists

The medical mystery of why some twins are born identical has been solved by scientists in the Netherlands. This is due to the fact that the eggs that produce identical twins are fertilized eggs called zygotes, which divide into two embryos with the same genes. Unfortunately, researchers do not know what causes this to happen.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications examined epigenetic modifications in twins’ DNA, factors that can switch genes ‘on’ and ‘off’ without changing their underlying DNA sequence. Based on an analysis of the genomes of almost 2,000 identical twins across the globe, it was found that 834 points within the genome, which makes up the DNA in every living thing, were similar.

Identical twins can be determined with an accuracy of about 80% with the help of shared marks, according to scientists. Identical twins are prone to a variety of conditions, including spina bifida, according to Nancy Segal, a developmental psychologist at California State University.

Read more: SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, cried during questioning, claiming he had been taking drugs for four years now.

Yet, it has not been proven that chemical marks on the DNA are responsible for identical twin conception. Approximately 12 percent of human pregnancies start as multiple embryos, but only 2 percent are carried to term, with many people unaware that they have twins.