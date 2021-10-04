SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, cried during questioning, claiming he had been taking drugs for four years now.

NCB sources have reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been taking drugs for years. He was on drugs even during his stay in UK and Dubai, Aryan Khan took drugs. During the interrogation, Aryan Khan wept inconsolably after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan continuously cried throughout the interrogation. Further questioning revealed that Aryan Khan has been using drugs for almost four years.

A total of 8 people were arrested by the NCB on Sunday, a day after they were picked up from the Cordelia cruise off the coast of Mumbai, where the narcotics bureau busted a rave party. Aryan Khan was arrested together with Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. Arbaaz and Aryan Khan have been friends for almost 15 years.

At a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Sunday, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded in NCB custody until October 4. In addition to Section 27 of the NDPS (punishment for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances), Section 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and the other relevant provisions, Aryan Khan has been arrested.